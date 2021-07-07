Ex-Fresno jail officer sentenced for sex with inmate

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former Fresno County jail correctional officer is going to jail herself for having sex with an inmate.

Tina Gonzalez, 26, was given a seven-month county jail term last week. She could have faced more than 3 1/2 years in state prison.

Her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, described Gonzalez as “depraved” and alleged that she cut a hole in her uniform to make it easier to have sex with the inmate and that she had sex within view of 11 inmates, the Fresno Bee reported.

McComas also contended that Gonzalez supplied the inmate with razors, which could be used as a potential weapon.

“She took an oath which she betrayed and in doing so endangered her coworkers’ lives,” McComas said. “But she has shown no remorse.”

“It was never her intention to bring any harm or danger to the employees in the jail or anyone else in the jail,” defense attorney Martin Taleisnik said.

Gonzalez worked at the jail from 2016 and resigned in 2019. She pleaded no contest in April to sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting confined adult; possession of drugs or an alcoholic beverage in a jail facility and possessing a cellular device with intent to deliver to an inmate.