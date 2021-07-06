Daughter: Slain LA woman was bound, wrapped in blanket

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles homicide detectives have asked for public help in finding out who killed a woman who was found bound in her home.

The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was discovered by her daughters on Sunday after not hearing from her for several days and obtaining a key from a relative so they could enter her apartment, police said in a statement Monday.

Paramedics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Johnson’s daughter Tyesa Harvey told Fox 11 her mother was bound and wrapped in a blanket.

Police said no suspects had been identified. The statement did not say how the woman was killed.