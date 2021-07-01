4 suspects arrested and 3 more sought in Nevada jail escape

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with an escape from the Carson City jail last weekend and three others still are being sought, according to authorities.

Carson City Sheriff’s officials said at least nine people have been implicated in Saturday’s escape of 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 29-year-old Cody Abernathy.

Marizza was recaptured Sunday in Sacramento and Abernathy was apprehended Tuesday in Carson City.

Sheriff’s officials said 29-year-old Austin Wayne Rivers was arrested Monday. He’s suspected of supplying the car Marizza and Abernathy used to escape during an inmate work program.

Marizza and Abernathy escaped from the backside of the jail from the area that includes a loading dock used for large delivery trucks, authorities said.

Three other suspects were taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly aiding Abernathy by providing him clothing, transportation and a hideout.

Marizza had been facing theft charges and Abernathy was jailed on drug and weapons charges.