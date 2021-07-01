Teenager bitten in hand by shark near Catalina Island

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was bitten on the hand by a shark Wednesday morning while kayaking off Santa Catalina Island, authorities said.

The boy, who was taking part in a Boy Scouts camp, was with his father when their kayak was bumped by what was believed to be a shark of unknown type or size, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.

“During the encounter, the boy had put his hand in the water” and was bitten, lifeguard spokesman Pono Barnes with the Fire Department said.

The Boy Scouts of America said the boy was near the Emerald Bay Camp when he received a bite that was not life-threatening.

A camp doctor and paramedic treated the boy and he was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition to have surgery, authorities said.

It was the first shark-related injury in the nearly 100-year history of its Emerald Bay Camp, the Boy Scouts said.

The Boy Scouts said a morning boat check of the waters before the incident hadn’t turned up any hazards. Water activities at the camp have now been cancelled, the organization said.

Lifeguards also cleared and closed down a stretch of ocean for 24 hours.

Shark attacks are extremely rare in California but Dr. Chris Lowe, a shark expert from California State University Long Beach, told KABC-TV that great white sharks have been spotted in the Catalina area.

The shark involved in the attack probably was a juvenile, he added.

“By the time they’re 2 to 3 years old … they’re 7 or 8 feet long,” he said. ”They’ll start venturing out to the islands like Catalina and the Channel Islands.”