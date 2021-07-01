Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized at LA home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police seized thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks from a South Los Angeles home on Wednesday, toting away pallet-loads of the pyrotechnic devices that authorities said could have destroyed homes if they had exploded.

A tip led officers to the home at about noon where they found stacks of boxes containing an estimated 5,000 pounds of fireworks, both homemade and from China, police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home, police said.

“I would expect multiple houses destroyed had those explosives gone up,” Capt. Robert Long told KABC-TV.

A bomb squad was called in to destroy some unstable devices while the boxes were loaded onto a tractor-trailer to be taken away for disposal.

The seizure came months after a massive fireworks explosion left two people dead in Southern California in March and caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage.