Escaped Nevada inmate is caught in California; 2nd sought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One of two inmates who had escaped from a Nevada jail was arrested in California, authorities said.

Matthew Marizza, 27, and Cody Abernathy, 28, escaped from the Carson City jail Saturday, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marizza on Sunday after a high-speed pursuit. The two inmates were in a car reported stolen in Nevada’s capital city and initially eluded capture after crashing into a ditch and running away, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Deputies found Marizza within an hour of the crash, and he was transported to a local hospital, treated and booked into the Sacramento County jail, authorities said.

Abernathy remains at large and Carson City deputies arrived Tuesday in California to help with the search.

The men escaped during an inmate work program, using a vehicle that was traced to Austin Rivers, 29, who had been released on bail from the jail hours before their escape, authorities said.

Marizza had been facing theft charges, with a $5,000 bail, and Abernathy was facing drug and weapons charges, with a $10,000 bail. The two will now face additional charges after the escape.

Rivers was taken into custody without incident in Carson City on Monday. He faces charges of aiding in a felony prisoner escape.