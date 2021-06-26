Woman arrested after newborn abandoned in park restroom

LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted in Guatemala was arrested Friday and accused of leaving her newborn baby in a Los Angeles-area restroom, authorities said.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death. The baby, found two days after he was abandoned, was treated at a hospital and will be put up for adoption, authorities said.

The woman acknowledged to investigators that she entered the country illegally, gave birth to the boy on June 9 and left him in the trash can of a women’s restroom in a Lynwood park, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman said she “discarded the child out of fear” because she had only been in the United States for two months and nobody knew she was pregnant, the statement said.

“The abandoned baby was the result of a sexual assault that occurred in Guatemala,” the statement said.

Surveillance video from a local business helped investigators track down the woman, who lived in a nearby apartment complex, investigators said.