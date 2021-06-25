Sunny
Robbery attempt in Hollywood Hills erupts in gunfire

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An apparent robbery attempt early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood led to an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, an area of multimillion-dollar homes.

Preliminary information indicated that three men in their 20s approached three victims, said Officer Jeffrey Lee, a police headquarters spokesman. He did not know if the encounter occurred inside or outside a residence.

During the course of the apparent robbery, the three victims were struck by gunfire. One of the victims was a security guard who returned fire, Lee said.

The suspects fled in a car that was stopped by police about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away, Lee said.

One suspect was pronounced dead at that scene and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The security guard was hospitalized in critical condition and the other two victims were in stable condition.

Names of all involved have not been released.

