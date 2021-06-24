Cow found after escape from California slaughterhouse

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — An escaped cow was in a standoff with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in a park on Thursday.

TV news helicopters showed several patrol cars parked near the cow as it stood in a clearing in the Whittier Narrows area, a large recreation and natural area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and ran through a neighborhood in suburban Pico Rivera, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were later rounded up.