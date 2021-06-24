Sunny
69.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cow found after escape from California slaughterhouse

By AP News

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — An escaped cow was in a standoff with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in a park on Thursday.

TV news helicopters showed several patrol cars parked near the cow as it stood in a clearing in the Whittier Narrows area, a large recreation and natural area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and ran through a neighborhood in suburban Pico Rivera, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were later rounded up.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 