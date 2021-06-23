Wrong-way driver fatally shot in California police pursuit

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man early Wednesday after he led police on a wrong-way chase along freeways in a large stolen truck, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead on Interstate 10 in Fontana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, CHP Officer Ramon Duran said. The man was not immediately identified.

A passenger in the truck was in custody after being treated for minor injuries, likely sustained from glass debris, authorities said.

The truck was reported stolen in the city of San Bernardino at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echevarria said.

Officers spotted the vehicle about an hour later in the nearby city of Colton, he said. Then the pursuit began.

CHP officers followed the truck for more more than an hour as it drove the wrong way on several freeways east of Los Angeles. At one point, officers were able to get in front of the truck and set up a roadblock with their cruisers, Duran said.

The truck approached the officers head-on, Duran said. One officer opened fire, striking the driver. Duran did not disclose what prompted the 1:15 a.m. shooting. No officers were injured.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the major route.

More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of where the police pursuit occurred, detectives in Los Angeles County were investigating an unrelated fatal shooting in the city of Norwalk where at least one sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday at about 10 a.m.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. No additional details, such as what led to the shooting or the identity of the man who was killed, were immediately made public.