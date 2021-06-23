Sunny
66.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Herd of cows escapes into Los Angeles suburb

By AP News

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging at a family, authorities said Wednesday.

Cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground.

A deputy shot and killed the animal to protect the family from further injury, the department said. The family was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s mounted enforcement detail was called in to help recapture and transport the animals.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 