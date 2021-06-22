Work begins on connecting LAX to light rail public transit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to mark the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems, solving a decades-old problem.

The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover train being built to carry people to and from LAX terminals.

“This groundbreaking is a pivotal milestone in our effort to give residents and visitors alike real alternatives to sitting in traffic,” said Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who is also on the board of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The station will have platforms to access Metro light rail trains, a 16-bay bus plaza for Metro and municipal buses, a private vehicle drop-off zone, a bicycle hub and commercial space.

“Today is a monumental day,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

LAX is in the midst of a massive multibillion-dollar makeover.