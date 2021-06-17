Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother from San Jose, California, won’t contest her transfer in custody from Colorado to Nevada to face a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found by hikers outside Las Vegas.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez told a judge during a virtual hearing Thursday that she won’t fight extradition in coming days to face allegations she killed and left Liam Husted where his body was found May 28 in a remote area off a highway.

Rodriguez, 35, has been jailed in Denver since her arrest June 8.

Police in Las Vegas say they believe Rodriguez left San Jose with Liam in a car crammed full of their belongings several days before he was killed.

Authorities haven’t said how Liam died, whether a weapon was involved or described a motive for the slaying.

His body remained unidentified for more than a week, amid repeated pleas by police for public help.

Rodriguez was arrested a day after officials said a family friend in San Jose recognized Liam’s image from news reports.

In San Jose, the boy’s grandfather told The Mercury News that Liam had special educational needs and lived with his mother and father.

Police said the father had nothing to do with his son’s death.