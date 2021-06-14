FBI joins investigation into minivan explosion near LA

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — The FBI has joined the investigation into a minivan explosion that caused a brief power outage in a Southern California neighborhood early Monday, authorities said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the blast that tore the roof off the van around 12:10 a.m. in Montclair, about 35 miles (56 km) east of Los Angeles.

“Residents in that area experienced a brief loss of electrical power and believed it was from a transformer explosion,” police Lt. Brian Ventura told the Los Angeles Times. “But when officers arrived on the scene, they located a parked unoccupied van with extensive interior and exterior damage caused by an explosion.”

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told the Times the bureau’s evidence technicians were assisting with the scene.

There are no leads on suspects or motives, Ventura said. Investigators have asked anyone with information to contact the Montclair Police Department.