Body found in Joshua Tree National Park, halting search

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park, prompting them to suspend a search for a missing man.

Park spokesperson Jennie Albrinck said Sunday the body was found in a hiking area and has not been identified.

She said the discovery led authorities to suspend their search for Patrick Lynn Welz but she could not confirm it was him.

The Desert Sun previously reported that the 38-year-old Welz was last seen June 5 when he left Twentynine Palms to visit his father in Riverside. He was reported missing and park staff found his truck in a parking lot Thursday.

The park is about 130 miles (209 km) east of Los Angeles.