Girl, 12, suspected of setting fires in Berkeley hillside

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was arrested and taken to juvenile custody on suspicion of setting four fires in the leafy hillsides above Berkeley on Friday, police said.

The fires broke out within blocks from one another during the course of the day, when the girl was visiting family in the area, Berkleyside.com reported.

Children are typically released to their parents after being arrested, but officers took her into custody because they believed the fires would continue, Berkeley police Officer Byron White told the news site.

“It was too dangerous not to take her into custody,” he said.

The neighborhood has been under high fire alert due to dry and hot conditions.

