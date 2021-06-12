Partly cloudy
66.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

By AP News

NILAND, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude-4.6 earthquake rattled Southern California on Friday night but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake struck at 9:39 p.m. a few miles from the the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was preceded and followed by a series of temblors of 3.0 or higher, including a magnitude-4.1 quake that occurred about 10 minutes after the larger quake.

The temblors occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 