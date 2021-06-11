California Capitol to reopen for visitors next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Capitol will reopen to the public starting next week, legislative leaders announced Friday.

During the pandemic, the Capitol has only been open to the public on days when the Legislature is in session or lawmakers are holding public hearings.

Starting Tuesday, the Capitol will be open to the public regardless if the Legislature is meeting. But capacity will be limited to 500 people during the first week. Those limits could be increased to 1,000 people by the week of June 21, according to a joint statement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins.

“The Legislature is both an employer, and an essential legislative body that must maintain the safety of its workforce, while also ensuring access for the public to participate in the democratic process,” the leaders said. “We are committed to providing the broadest access to the public and doing so in a manner that protects the public and Capitol employees.”

The Legislature has been meeting since January and will be in session through the middle of September.

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to lift most of the state’s coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.

Associated Press