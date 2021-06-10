Landing rental company relocating to Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Landing, an apartment rental company created by the founder of Shipt, is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the move Thursday morning. She said it will create 816 full-time jobs.

“Landing is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model, and we are thrilled that it will establish its headquarters in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement.

Landing uses a membership model to rent furnished and unfurnished apartments across the nation. The company says it provides flexibility to renters by offering “flexible leases, concierge services, top-tier furnishings, ready-stocked basics, and 24/7 support.” Members pay an annual membership of $199 and can rent in 81 locations, according to the company’s website.

“As a Birmingham native, relocating our headquarters and expanding our Alabama team was a natural transition,” Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Landing, said in a statement.

Smith previously started Shipt, the app-based delivery service that was later acquired by Target Corp.