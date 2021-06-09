2 killed in fiery hit-and-run crash north of Los Angeles

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a fiery crash that killed two people in northern Los Angeles County early Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

A Dodge Challenger rear-ended a Toyota Camry, which spun out and struck a light pole around 12:30 a.m. near the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, officials said.

The Camry burst into flames and the two people inside died, CBS LA reported. They were not immediately identified.

The Challenger continued on before breaking down and the driver abandoned the car.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that either a third vehicle was involved in the crash or picked up the hit-and-run suspect, the news station reported.

Investigators will also try to determine if the incident involved street racing.

Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area as the sheriff’s department investigates.