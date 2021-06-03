Sunny
98.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4 shot overnight at California mobile home park

By AP News

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Northern California city of Tracy said four people were shot in a residential neighborhood early Thursday.

Multiple media outlets, citing police, reported that two people died and that the suspected gunman was wounded.

“It appears that it was a one-person event. There is no danger to the area. We believe that the person who was responsible is at the hospital,” Tracy Police Department spokesman Tony Sheneman told KOVR-TV in Sacramento.

Tracy Police spokeswoman Diana Ruiz-Del Re did not respond to follow-up calls or emails Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park shortly before 3 a.m. Tracy is a city of about 90,000 people about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 