4 shot overnight at California mobile home park

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Northern California city of Tracy said four people were shot in a residential neighborhood early Thursday.

Multiple media outlets, citing police, reported that two people died and that the suspected gunman was wounded.

“It appears that it was a one-person event. There is no danger to the area. We believe that the person who was responsible is at the hospital,” Tracy Police Department spokesman Tony Sheneman told KOVR-TV in Sacramento.

Tracy Police spokeswoman Diana Ruiz-Del Re did not respond to follow-up calls or emails Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park shortly before 3 a.m. Tracy is a city of about 90,000 people about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco.