Police shoot and kill man in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation Monday in San Jose, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation Monday night when they were confronted by the man and an officer opened fire, the department said in statements posted on social media.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said in a media briefing Tuesday that two officers were at the site of the shooting.

No other details about what the officers were investigating and what led to the shooting were released. Police said they will hold a news conference later in the week.

This is the second fatal police shooting of the year in San Jose. On Jan. 21, officers shot and killed 27-year-old David Tovar Jr. in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Tovar was unarmed. He had been sought by authorities in connection with a homicide in Gilroy and other violent attacks in South Santa Clara County, the Mercury News reported.