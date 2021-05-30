Suspect in fatal LA hit-and-run identified through DNA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of a bicyclist earlier this year left a piece of bloody clothing at the scene and has been identified thanks to DNA technology.

Branden Finley, 46, was struck and killed in January while on his way to meet friends for a morning bike ride near downtown LA, police said.

Investigators found a bloodied clothing item at the crash scene and ran the DNA profile through a national database, ABC 7 reported Saturday.

Police Detective Juan Campos said the database returned the name of Ronald Earl Kenebrew Jr., who was already in custody in a separate robbery case. It wasn’t immediately known Sunday if he has an attorney.

The victim’s mother told the news station she is elated at the arrest.

“That science is amazing, how they can identify a person at a scene for something they’ve done and disappeared,” Pamela Finley said. She described her son as an avid bicyclist and a “kind, loving, giving person.”

ABC 7 reports Kenebrew, 36, has a long criminal record. He is suspected of driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run. Investigators said he crashed into several cars shortly after hitting Finley, then ran from the scene.