Man charged in BB attack on Southern California vehicle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old Southern California man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a BB gun attack that shattered a window of a Tesla with three occupants, authorities said Friday.

Jesse Leal Rodriguez was also charged with three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The charges deal only with a single attack Tuesday in the city of Norco and not the many other similar attacks with BBs or pellets that have shattered windows on dozens of vehicles on Southern California freeways in recent weeks. All the incidents are under investigation, and more charges could be filed in the future, the statement said.

“Shooting at moving vehicles with a BB gun or pellet gun while traveling at high speed on our roads or freeways is incredibly dangerous,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. “Shooting out windows of cars could easily startle drivers in traffic and cause a major accident. We are all relieved that no one was seriously injured by these crimes.”

Rodriguez is scheduled for a video arraignment June 1. It was not immediately known if the Anaheim man has an attorney.

Authorities said a Tesla carrying a driver and two passengers was shot at Tuesday in the city of Norco and the vehicle’s video system captured footage of a maroon Chevrolet trailblazer around the same time.

Later that evening, authorities pulled over a Trailblazer and arrested the driver, Rodriguez. A BB gun and BBs were found in the vehicle, the statement said.

Investigators are still reviewing many videos from freeway and other cameras in their probe of this case, the statement said.