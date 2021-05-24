New summer bus service from Reno to Tahoe, 7 days a week

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County transportation officials are launching a new bus service seven days a week this summer to help make it easier for Reno-Sparks residents to travel to Lake Tahoe and ease congestion at one of the lake’s most popular beaches on the north shore.

The Regional Transportation Commission’s FlexRIDE Incline Village/Sand Harbor service begins Saturday, continuing through Labor Day weekend from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fares are $5 each way plus an additional $2 fee for state park entry at Sand Harbor south of Incline Village.

Reservations are required one to three days in advance at 775-335-0035.

“This exciting new pilot service will allow residents and visitors to enjoy Tahoe, while cutting down on traffic congestion and decreasing emissions,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who earlier announced plans for the service that departs Reno at The Summit mall on the south end of town.

The FlexRIDE buses hold up to six passengers. Each is ADA accessible with wheelchair lifts, bike racks and luggage nets.

Passengers can request stops at a various locations, including the Mount Rose and Sky Tavern ski areas, the Incline Village community hospital and high school, Washoe County Sheriff’s office, Raley’s grocery store, The Hyatt, Parkside Inn and Tunnel Creek.