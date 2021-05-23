Crews search for missing hiker on the trails of Mt. Whitney

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers were searching Sunday by land and by air for a Texas man who went missing on the trails of snowy Mt. Whitney after reaching the summit of the tallest mountain in the Sierra Nevada.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin was last seen Thursday after he and a hiking partner separated somewhere near the summit, rangers at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said.

The ground search aided by crews from the Inyo County Sherriff’s office was delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains on Friday and Saturday.

Associated Press