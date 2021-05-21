2 homes damaged but no injuries in Santa Barbara brushfire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Hard work by firefighters and a decrease in winds stopped the spread of a brushfire that triggered evacuations in the city of Santa Barbara, authorities said Friday.

The fire erupted around 9 p.m. Thursday in a westside neighborhood and damaged two homes but there were no injuries, said Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At daylight, smoke wafted from the 10 acres (4 hectares) of scorched earth as firefighters mopped up hotspots.

The fire began on a very steep slope in an area known as TV Hill and its spread was driven by topography and wind, Eliason said.

Forward movement of the flames was finally stopped and evacuation orders were lifted around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire’s cause remained under investigation.