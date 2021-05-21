Spring snow snarls Sierra traffic on I-80; more coming

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A late spring snowstorm snarled traffic with numerous spinouts on part of Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra Nevada Thursday and forecasters say the cold, low-pressure system fueling the snow and rain could hamper travel through Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol reported “multiple collisions” Thursday afternoon near Donner Pass west of Truckee, California.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported traffic was at a standstill at one point at Truckee. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service said up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow was expected with up to 7 inches (17. cm) possible in some upper elevations of the Sierra’s western front. It said the cold, slow-moving weather system will bring breezy conditions and temperatures well-below normal through Saturday.

“Heavier snow showers in the mountains could result in sudden slick roadways and traffic incidents,” the service said in a special weather statement Thursday afternoon. “This rain and snow-shower pattern will likely occur again Friday and Saturday.”