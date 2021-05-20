Sunny
Man slain, woman wounded on secluded Los Angeles County road

By AP News

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting on a secluded road in eastern Los Angeles County early Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a 1:06 a.m. call found the victims in a car parked on Turnbull Canyon Road in Hacienda Heights, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Investigators determined the victims were possibly using nitrous oxide when a vehicle pulled up behind them and a man got out and began shooting into their car. The shooter then fled.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, the department said.

Nitrous oxide, a gas normally used for sedation during medical procedures, is sometimes used by people seeking to feel intoxicated.

