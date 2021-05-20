Sunny
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

8 rescued off San Diego coast during ‘smuggling event’

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eight people were rescued from the ocean along the San Diego coast early Thursday during a suspected human smuggling operation involving a small open boat, authorities said.

Some occupants were dropped off into the water outside the surf line at two locations before the boat operator beached the craft, San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland told KFMB-TV.

As many as 18 people may have been aboard the boat.

Numerous agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol responded to the situation, which Gartland described as a “smuggling event.”

Early this month, an alleged smuggling boat wrecked on the San Diego coast, killing three of the more than 30 people aboard.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 