French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint reunited with owner

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — A French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint was reunited with its owner after a suspect was arrested following a police chase near Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Times reported the suspect responded to an online advertisement listing the 10-month-old gray dog for sale. When the man met with the puppy’s owner last Wednesday in Culver City, he pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband, grabbed the puppy and ran away, police said

Culver City detectives located a possible suspect and surveilled him over several days. Officers followed him Saturday when he left a home, clutching a gray French bulldog, and drove away.

When police tried to pull the suspect’s car over, he led officers on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect ran away and police employed drones and other surveillance techniques to find him, the newspaper said. He was arrested several hours later. The unharmed puppy was returned to its owner.

French bulldogs are a highly prized breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. In February, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot in the chest and two of her three French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles. The animals were eventually returned to the singer and the dog walker survived.