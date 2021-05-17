Evacuation orders remain as crews battle LA canyon wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — About a thousand Los Angeles residents remained under evacuation orders Monday as firefighters protected canyon homes from a smoky wildfire that churned through vegetation that hasn’t burned in half a century.

The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Arson investigators detained and released one person on Saturday and a second person was questioned Sunday, the department said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. It grew rapidly Saturday afternoon, forcing a thousand or so residents of the Topanga Canyon area to flee their homes.

Another eruption Sunday afternoon caused authorities to warn a few dozen other residents to be prepared to evacuate.

Flames raced along ridges, sending up a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods.

By Sunday evening, the fire had charred a little over 2 square miles (5.4 square kilometers) of brush and trees. There was no containment.

Authorities were expected to give an update during a news conference late Monday morning.

Topanga Canyon is a remote, wooded community with some ranch homes about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles, on the border with Malibu.