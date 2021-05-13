Sunny
Latino artists star in bilingual LA vaccination campaign

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles is launching a bilingual campaign featuring Latino artists encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.

The public service announcement unveiled Thursday is called “Vacúnate Ya, Los Ángeles / Get Vaccinated, L.A.” and features artists Angélica María, Danny Trejo, Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar.

“The goal of this campaign is simple: to get our hard-hit Latino community vaccinated — and help our city and country defeat this pandemic once and for all,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

The 30-second public service announcements will air on local TV news, starting with the Spanish-language version this week and followed by the English version next week. The PSAs will also appear on social media.

