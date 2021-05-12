Man arrested for attacking cyclist on California beach path

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California arrested a man who allegedly shoved a woman bicycling on a beach path down a rocky slope then threw the bike on top of her, officials said.

The man, who was only identified as a Redwood City resident, was arrested following the attack Tuesday by deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, committing a felony while on bail, and intimidating a witness, the sheriff’s office said.

The last charge came because the man threatened a surfer who along with other beachgoers saw the attack in Half Moon Bay and came to the woman’s aid, the Mercury News reported.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the attacker ran across Highway 1 and tackled the woman on the paved path at Surfer’s Beach, near the Pillar Point jetty. She fell off her bike and down the rocky embankment between the roadway and the beach.

As she yelled for help, her attacker threw her bike at her, the sheriff’s office said.

She was not seriously injured, and an emergency crew from the Coastside Fire Protection District treated her at the scene.