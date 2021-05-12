Man charged in firebomb attack on Los Angeles police station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed arson charges against a man suspected of throwing a firebomb at a Los Angeles police station over the weekend.

Police said Jonathon Rosin approached the Topanga station at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, lit a glass bottle containing a flammable liquid and threw it at the front window, where the bottle shattered and ignited.

The 24-year-old was chased down by officers and arrested, police said. No one was hurt in the weekend attack.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Rosin faces charges including arson and use of destructive device and explosive. It wasn’t immediately known if Rosin has an attorney.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

Police personnel witnessed the attack through the station’s closed-circuit TV system and officers gave chase on foot while a supervisor extinguished the flames.

Officers took Rosin into custody without incident at a nearby intersection and “observed that he smelled like gasoline,” a police statement said.