Long Beach offers aquarium tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The city of Long Beach is offering tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific as an incentive to overcome resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Long Beach will give two aquarium tickets to anyone receiving their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at city-run vaccination sites, the city said Tuesday. The offer runs through May 15.

“While we have made tremendous strides in vaccinating 60% of eligible Long Beach residents and 96% of our seniors, we know that vaccine hesitancy for some is real,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We are going to do everything we can to encourage folks to get vaccinated, and that includes incentives.”

The Aquarium of the Pacific is one of the Los Angeles region’s major attractions, drawing about 1.7 million visitors annually. A regular adult general admission ticket costs $36.95.

City Health and Human Services Director Kelly Colopy said the recent slowdown in vaccinations in California includes Long Beach and officials are looking for innovative solutions.