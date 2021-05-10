Sunny
California house fire kills boy, 12, injures 3 other kids

By AP News

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy died and three other children were critically hurt after fire ripped through a home in inland Southern California, authorities said.

Two adults were able to escape the blaze Friday night at the house in Victorville, CBS 2 reported.

San Bernardino County firefighters rescued four children from the second floor and rushed them to hospitals, officials said. The 12-year-old later died.

A 5-year-old girl, and two boys, ages 5 and 10, remain hospitalized Monday in critical condition, the news station said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

