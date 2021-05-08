Sacramento police officer arrested in domestic violence case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of domestic violence and making a threat with a gun, authorities said.

Justin Shepard, 30, was also booked into jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and making criminal threats against a victim of death or great bodily injury, according to jail records cited by the Sacramento Bee.

The Police Department was notified on Thursday of the domestic violence incident, which occurred about a week earlier in the Natomas area while Shepard was off duty, according to a Police Department statement.

“The victim sustained visible injuries that did not require hospitalization,” the statement said.

The statement didn’t provide other details, citing concern for the privacy of the victim.

Shepard has been with the department for about three years. He was placed on administrative leave and stripped of his peace officer powers during the investigation, the Police Department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Shepard had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers,” Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in the statement. “We demand that our officers uphold the highest legal and ethical standards that are required to serve our community in the critical position of peace officer.”