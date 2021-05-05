UCLA biomedical library gets $2M gift from alumna’s estate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California, Los Angeles biomedical library received a $2 million donation from the estate of Irla “Lee” Zimmerman Oetzel, who earned three degrees from UCLA, including a doctorate in psychology in 1953, the school said.

UCLA said in a statement Tuesday that the gift will help the Louise M. Darling Biomedical Library “build, maintain, preserve and promote its collection of nearly 700,000 print volumes and thousands of electronic resources, including journals, databases and other materials.”

Oetzel, who died last year at age 96, was instrumental in the creation of of the Preschool Language Scale, a widely used language skills assessment tool for children in schools and healthcare settings.

“Lee’s bequest reflects her professional background and appreciation for her time spent conducting extensive research in the biomedical library, both as a student and in recent years with intermittent reference requests,” said Virginia Steel, UCLA’s Norman and Armena Powell University Librarian.

The biomedical library is used by students, faculty and medical staff from UCLA’s schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, life sciences and public health.