Fire damages 40 units at California apartment building

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A fire that erupted Tuesday at a Southern California apartment building damaged 40 units, killed pets and injured a firefighter, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the shared attic of a two-story building on 7th Street in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

“It went by really fast,” Debra Perez, a victim, told KCBS-TV. “It started upstairs in one of the corner apartments, and then it rushed to the middle and then it just went all the way around until they were able to stop it.”

Winds and the large attic space helped the fire spread quickly, authorities said.

More than 40 apartments were damaged by fire, smoke or water damage before the blaze was extinguished, the Fire Department reported.

The department said one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a heat-related injury, and an unknown number of pets died in the blaze, KCBS-TV reported.

No residents were hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.