Man charged with setting fire at historic California mission

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — A fire that gutted much of a historic Catholic church in Southern California last year was intentionally set by a 57-year-old man, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The July 11 blaze engulfed the the rooftop and most of the interior of the San Gabriel Mission as it was undergoing renovations to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. No one was hurt in the fire.

John David Corey faces multiple felony counts including arson of an inhabited structure, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors contend Corey broke into the mission and started the fire, “which spread to the roof and along the length of the church,” the statement said. No motive was given.

The pandemic forced Masses online but the church building, which is more than 200 years old, will resume indoor services May 22, according to its website.