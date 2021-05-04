Police search for man who hit officer, firefighter with car

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were searching Monday for a man who hit a California police officer and a firefighter with his car after he was found passed out in a Walmart parking lot.

Firefighters responding last Wednesday afternoon in Delano north of Bakersfield discovered the man asleep in a green 1998 Dodge Neon with Washington state plates, KBAK-TV reported Monday.

When police arrived, the man woke up and reversed his car, striking an officer and firefighter, and dragging the firefighter in the process, the news station said.

The Dodge then struck a parked police car before speeding away.

Police identified the driver as Dustin James Drennen. The 32-year-old could face multiple charges including attempted murder, assault and hit-and-run.

The conditions of the firefighter and officer were not known Monday.