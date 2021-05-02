California woman sentenced to 4 years in vet fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former Sacramento resident has been sentenced to about four years in prison after being convicted in a fraud scheme involving a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district of California said Rose Marie Segale, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and aggravated identify theft, The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

Segale, who now lives in San Jose, was sentenced Thursday to three years and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors said Segale and coworker Marie Antoinette Alcanter, 49, from Sacramento schemed to defraud clients of personal information while employed at the veterinary clinic between December 2016 and March 2018.

Segale was accused of gaining information that she would give to Alcanter to make purchases, withdrawals and open financial accounts in their names. The scheme generated more than $46,000.

Alcanter was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in September 2020.