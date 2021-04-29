Armed man killed by Los Angeles deputies in desert standoff

LAKE LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who officials said pointed a gun at people during a standoff Thursday at a desert home.

The armed man, who was not identified, holed up at a residence in the Lake Los Angeles area near Palmdale, CBS 2 reported.

The standoff lasted for several hours and ended when deputies opened fire. The man was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately known if the man fired his gun, but sheriff’s officials said he pointed the weapon at people, according to the news station.

The department didn’t say why deputies were called to the home or what prompted them to shoot.

No deputies were injured.