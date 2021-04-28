Sunny
Boy, 11, wounded in Kern County drive-by shooting

By AP News

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — A drive-by gunman wounded an 11-year-old boy and grazed two other people in the Southern California desert community of Rosamond, authorities said.

The boy was inside a car parked near a business when the gunman fired several rounds at people from inside a dark blue car Tuesday evening and fled, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The boy was hospitalized with two non-life-threatening wounds to the upper torso.

A man and a woman who were grazed by bullets did not require medical attention, the office said.

Rosamond is in the Mojave Desert west of Edwards Air Force Base.

