Reports: Man kills 2 in LA and wounds 1, is fatally shot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were shot, two fatally, at different locations in Los Angeles early Tuesday and a suspect ended up barricaded in a vehicle on a freeway about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, local televisions stations reported.

The suspect died in the standoff on the freeway in the Anaheim area of Orange County but it was unclear whether he had been shot by police or himself, ABC7 reported from the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was pinned between an armored police vehicle and a large SUV.

Police headquarters spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli said no information would be made public until a police public information officer reached the scene.

The shootings began after midnight, KTLA reported.

A 43-year-old motorist was wounded in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California in a shooting reported at 12:55 a.m.

A driver was then shot to death in downtown and another shooting was reported at 1:23 a.m. at a Starbucks drive-thru near the university, where a young man died, KTLA said.