3 plea deals in 2005 killing of sleeping teen in California

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Two former gang members accused of shooting up a San Francisco Bay Area apartment in 2005, killing a sleeping teen who was not their intended target, have each accepted plea deals and 14-year prison terms, according to attorneys for the case.

Murder charges were dropped against George Marcus Siever, 36, and Brian Lee Gray Sr., 35, after they accepted manslaughter convictions, the East Bay Times reported Sunday.

Forty–year-old Candice Marie Carter, the third defendant accused of setting up the shooting, took a plea deal last year and a 13-year prison sentence, the newspaper said.

All three were arrested last year in the killing of 17-year-old Edgar Martinez in Antioch.

Police described the shooting as gang-related, but also personal, allegedly motivated by Carter’s desire for revenge after she was attacked by a group of rival gang members. Investigators believe Martinez’s cousin, a member of the rival gang, was the intended target.

Siever’s attorney, Tyler Smith, told the newspaper that at the time of Siever’s 2020 arrest he had turned his life around.

“Both (Siever and Gray) have children to whom they were and are actively involved with,” Smith said. “They both had jobs at the time of their arrests and were productive members of society.”