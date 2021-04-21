Police: California officer kills man carrying metal pole

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Diego suburb of Escondido say an officer fatally shot a man who was reportedly striking cars with a metal pole.

Police say an officer encountered the man shortly after a report Wednesday morning that he was hitting cars in the downtown area. An officer shot the suspect, identified by police only as a white man. The man received first aid and later died at a hospital.

Police have not provided any additional information, including identities of the man who was killed or the officer who shot him. The San Diego County medical examiner’s office will investigate the cause of death.

Escondido is a majority-Latino city of about 150,000 people north of San Diego.