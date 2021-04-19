Suspected California burglar winds up ensnared in wiring

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to steal copper from a San Diego-area building had to be rescued Monday when he fell through the skylight and became entangled in copper tubes and wiring, police said.

A passerby reported hearing someone calling from help at around 7:15 a.m. and officers were sent to an empty warehouse, where they found a man hanging upside down from the ceiling, Lt. Frank Giaime told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He apparently had been there for two or three hours, Giaime said.

The man had fallen through a skylight and was entangled in wiring from an air conditioner unit, city fire Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura said, KSWB-TV reported.

“His whole body was entangled,” and when rescuers finally pulled him back onto the roof they had to cut through some 40 wires and tubes, Barahura said.

The man was taken to a hospital for examination and could face burglary charges, authorities said.