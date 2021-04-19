Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — The wreckage of a small plane was found Monday in northern Arizona and its two occupants from California were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies received a report Sunday night of an overdue aircraft from Vista, California.

The plane took off from the Sedona airport a and was supposed to land at the Grand Canyon’s airport for a 9 a.m. Sunday appointment in the Tusayan area.

Sheriff’s officials said an Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue helicopter out of Kingman located the wreckage Monday morning in a wooded area near the Williams Airport and both occupants were confirmed dead.

Authorities identified the two as 37-year-old Timothy Michael Gill and 38-year-old Joylani Roseann Kamalu, both of Vista.

It was unclear who was flying the plane.

Sheriff’s officials said they will investigate the cause of the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.